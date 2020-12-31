-$0.84 EPS Expected for FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) to announce earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for FSD Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the lowest is ($1.06). FSD Pharma posted earnings per share of ($1.80) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that FSD Pharma will report full year earnings of ($3.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.04) to ($2.44). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.43) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FSD Pharma.

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.16).

HUGE traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $1.56. 205,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.46. FSD Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain.

