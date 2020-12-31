$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) to report $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Axalta Coating Systems posted sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year sales of $3.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.26. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.44 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

NYSE AXTA traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $28.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,551. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 71.40, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.90.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $992,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,096.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

