$1.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to announce sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Penn National Gaming posted sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year sales of $3.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $5.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $47.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Union Gaming Research boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,146,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,915,406. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.59. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.27.

In other news, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $612,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 63,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $3,851,106.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,868.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,646 shares of company stock valued at $28,954,217 in the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the third quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 132.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 75.5% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 602.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. It also offers live sports betting at its properties in Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; and operates online casino under the name of iCasino in Pennsylvania.

