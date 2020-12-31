$1.16 EPS Expected for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) This Quarter

Analysts expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to report earnings per share of $1.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.13. ASGN reported earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $5.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.41 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 4.65%.

ASGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ASGN from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,583. ASGN has a 12 month low of $29.04 and a 12 month high of $87.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.75.

In other ASGN news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 22,324 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $1,768,507.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,734,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 3,521 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $297,735.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,862.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,983 shares of company stock worth $9,925,890 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 119.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 113.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,416,000 after acquiring an additional 156,627 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 68.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ASGN in the second quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ASGN in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

