$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) will announce $1.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.36 billion. BRP reported sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 19th.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full year sales of $4.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.54 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BRP.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.12. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOOO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

Shares of BRP stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $66.16. 3,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,688. BRP has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $68.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 3.03.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP (DOOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.