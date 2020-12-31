$1.44 EPS Expected for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to report $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Hershey’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41. The Hershey posted earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full-year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered The Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.13.

HSY stock opened at $150.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.39. The Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $161.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,604.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $377,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,808,652.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,032. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in The Hershey by 193.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 13.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 46.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 30.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 59.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

