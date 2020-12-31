$1.82 EPS Expected for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.86. Johnson & Johnson posted earnings of $1.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year earnings of $7.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $8.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $9.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $156.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.07. The company has a market capitalization of $410.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

