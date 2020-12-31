$1.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) to post sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lufax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.87 billion and the highest is $1.92 billion. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lufax will report full-year sales of $7.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.39 billion to $7.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.13 billion to $9.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lufax.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion.

LU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lufax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

LU stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.20. 5,108,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,775,980. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.15. Lufax has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $20.17.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd is a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. Lufax Holding Ltd primarily utilizes its customer-centric product offerings and offline-to-online channels to provide retail credit facilitation services to small business owners and salaried workers in China as well as tailor-made wealth management solutions to China's rapidly growing middle class.

