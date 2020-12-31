10,239 Shares in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYTM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.97. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $34.27.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RYTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $1,002,114.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

Inflation

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

