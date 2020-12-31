111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) by 45.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in 111 were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YI. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of 111 during the second quarter worth $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of 111 during the second quarter worth $48,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of 111 by 47.7% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 170,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 55,096 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 111 by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares during the period. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub raised 111 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:YI opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.55. 111, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $8.70.

111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

