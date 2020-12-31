$147.10 Million in Sales Expected for Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) will announce sales of $147.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $145.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $149.20 million. Unifi posted sales of $169.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full year sales of $606.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $596.50 million to $616.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $671.80 million, with estimates ranging from $658.60 million to $685.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Unifi.

Get Unifi alerts:

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.56. Unifi had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $141.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.90 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UFI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Unifi in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unifi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Unifi stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.21. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Unifi has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $336.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $820,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Unifi by 27.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Unifi by 47.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unifi by 66.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 132,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 53,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi in the third quarter valued at about $530,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unifi (UFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.