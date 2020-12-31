$158.07 Million in Sales Expected for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) to post sales of $158.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Semtech’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $157.12 million and the highest is $159.30 million. Semtech reported sales of $138.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year sales of $588.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $587.56 million to $589.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $665.33 million, with estimates ranging from $656.03 million to $676.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $154.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMTC shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.31.

Shares of SMTC stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.09. 179,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,814. Semtech has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $73.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $166,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,670,595.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $1,057,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,869,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,424 shares of company stock valued at $10,639,718. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Semtech by 279.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth $404,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 154,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth $5,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

