$18.70 Million in Sales Expected for Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) will report sales of $18.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.50 million and the highest is $18.90 million. Western New England Bancorp posted sales of $17.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year sales of $71.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $71.20 million to $71.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $74.30 million, with estimates ranging from $73.00 million to $75.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.10 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WNEB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Western New England Bancorp from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western New England Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.86. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,070. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $9.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.89.

In other news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 6,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $44,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,085. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 584.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 12,451 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 28,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

