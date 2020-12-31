180 Degree Capital Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, January 4th (NASDAQ:TURN)

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) shares are going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, January 4th. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, December 31st.

TURN stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. 180 Degree Capital has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $2.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88.

In other news, CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 78,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $149,661.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 124,169 shares of company stock worth $237,592 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TURN. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 6.0% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,920,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 109,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in 180 Degree Capital by 9.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 34,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in 180 Degree Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a principal investment firm. It is focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to companies that are substantially undervalued, small, and publicly traded. It typically focuses on less than $250 million market capitalization (microcap) public companies in the United States.

