1irstcoin (FST) Price Down 8.9% Over Last Week

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One 1irstcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Crex24 and Instant Bitex. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $26.08 million and approximately $68,724.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00199698 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.02 or 0.00451210 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00028899 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000024 BTC.

1irstcoin Token Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,968,103 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

1irstcoin Token Trading

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Instant Bitex and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.