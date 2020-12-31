$2.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) will report $2.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.52 billion. Altice USA posted sales of $2.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full year sales of $9.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.87 billion to $9.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

ATUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Altice USA from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.69.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,132,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 46.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 261,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 93,784 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,593,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Altice USA by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares during the period. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ATUS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.70. 174,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,502,363. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 209.01 and a beta of 1.09. Altice USA has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $38.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

