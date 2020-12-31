21,500 Shares in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Airgain by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Airgain by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain stock opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.24 million, a P/E ratio of -81.55 and a beta of 1.24. Airgain, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. Airgain had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

AIRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Airgain in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Airgain Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.