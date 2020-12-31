24SevenOffice Scandinavia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of 24SevenOffice Scandinavia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TFSVF) shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.15. 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 36,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised 24SevenOffice Scandinavia AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14.

24SevenOffice Scandinavia AB (publ) provides cloud based business solutions to small and medium-sized companies and accounting firms in Europe. It offers modules for accounting, CRM, invoicing, warehousing, logistics, project management, and time accounting, as well as ERP solutions. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

