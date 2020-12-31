$253.78 Million in Sales Expected for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) will announce $253.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250.00 million and the highest is $257.23 million. Hostess Brands reported sales of $216.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.10 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWNK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of TWNK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.60. 12,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,851. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.76. Hostess Brands has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $14.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.66.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 34,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $451,737.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,737. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,504,192 shares of company stock worth $60,568,050 in the last 90 days. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Hostess Brands by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 282,517 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hostess Brands by 614.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 88,496 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,765,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hostess Brands by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

