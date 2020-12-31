26,300 Shares in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCUT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Lifetime Brands by 16.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 8.1% in the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 113,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 185.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 459.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Lifetime Brands stock opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $332.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.14.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $224.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LCUT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub cut Lifetime Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Lifetime Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lifetime Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Lifetime Brands Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.