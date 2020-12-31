$3.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report $3.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.72 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.06 billion. Laboratory Co. of America posted sales of $2.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year sales of $13.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.21 billion to $13.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.62 billion to $15.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LH. ValuEngine downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.06.

In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,449.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH stock opened at $201.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.97. The company has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $218.77.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

