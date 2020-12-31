$41.97 Million in Sales Expected for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will post sales of $41.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.00 million and the lowest is $40.23 million. Orion Energy Systems reported sales of $34.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year sales of $125.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.36 million to $140.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $164.37 million, with estimates ranging from $159.63 million to $170.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Orion Energy Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Shares of Orion Energy Systems stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.87. 136,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,944. The company has a market cap of $303.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.56 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.66. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89.

In related news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $73,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 673,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,920.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Potts sold 6,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $56,165.40. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OESX. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 282.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 45.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 59,993 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 41.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 50,204 shares in the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

