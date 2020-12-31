$432.82 Million in Sales Expected for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to announce $432.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $417.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $437.60 million. The Manitowoc posted sales of $463.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full-year sales of $1.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Manitowoc.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $355.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.59 million. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The company’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTW. TheStreet cut The Manitowoc from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on The Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

Shares of NYSE MTW traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.30. 6,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average is $10.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Manitowoc by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 230,386 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 27,126 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 314,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 68,100 shares in the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Manitowoc (MTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.