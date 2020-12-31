$47.52 Million in Sales Expected for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to post sales of $47.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $46.77 million to $49.00 million. First Mid Bancshares posted sales of $45.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year sales of $184.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $180.80 million to $188.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $207.93 million, with estimates ranging from $183.80 million to $220.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $46.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stephens upgraded First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,540. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.43. First Mid Bancshares has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $567.02 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from First Mid Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 179.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 400.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 9.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

