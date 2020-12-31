$5.48 Million in Sales Expected for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) will report $5.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.80 million and the highest is $7.50 million. Fate Therapeutics posted sales of $2.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full year sales of $20.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.30 million to $23.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $23.04 million, with estimates ranging from $18.30 million to $30.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fate Therapeutics.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The business had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FATE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $71.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $55.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $3,112,200.00. Also, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $1,295,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,030.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,199 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,200 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 9.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 92.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,243,000 after purchasing an additional 58,866 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 36.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 530,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after purchasing an additional 142,207 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 40.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,043,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,792,000 after purchasing an additional 298,727 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE traded down $2.69 on Thursday, reaching $90.93. 650,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,273. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.23 and a 200-day moving average of $46.85. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $103.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.42 and a beta of 1.84.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.