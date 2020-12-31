5,009 Shares in Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Separately, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. 1.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LTRN opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.75. Lantern Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 27.58, a current ratio of 27.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage oncology biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapeutics using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

