5,009 Shares in Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Separately, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. 1.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LTRN opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.75. Lantern Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 27.58, a current ratio of 27.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage oncology biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapeutics using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantern Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantern Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit