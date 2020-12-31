5,009 Shares in Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.
Separately, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. 1.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ LTRN opened at $19.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.75. Lantern Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 27.58, a current ratio of 27.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Lantern Pharma Company Profile
Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage oncology biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapeutics using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.
