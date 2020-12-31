$506.32 Million in Sales Expected for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to announce $506.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $507.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $504.83 million. TTEC posted sales of $461.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $492.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.99 million. TTEC had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 26.60%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of TTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.17.

In other news, EVP Judi Hand sold 24,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,621,685.00. Corporate insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TTEC by 455.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after acquiring an additional 186,360 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,405,000. Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in TTEC by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 408,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 87,925 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TTEC by 18.1% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 420,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after buying an additional 64,337 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of TTEC by 18.5% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 368,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,085,000 after buying an additional 57,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.93. 70,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.35. TTEC has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $79.97.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. TTEC’s payout ratio is 42.33%.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

