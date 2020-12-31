$59.34 Million in Sales Expected for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report sales of $59.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PROS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.50 million and the lowest is $59.20 million. PROS posted sales of $66.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year sales of $250.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $250.70 million to $251.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $256.39 million, with estimates ranging from $243.38 million to $271.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. PROS had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $61.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of PRO stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.77. The company had a trading volume of 187,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,469. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.93. PROS has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $68.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

In related news, EVP John C. P. Allessio sold 2,456 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $90,847.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,202 shares in the company, valued at $266,401.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in PROS during the third quarter worth $1,603,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in PROS during the third quarter worth $1,108,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PROS during the third quarter worth $564,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in PROS by 60.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 43,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in PROS during the third quarter worth $1,067,000. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

