$667.43 Million in Sales Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

Equities analysts expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to post $667.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $676.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $662.90 million. Boston Properties reported sales of $706.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BXP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus raised their target price on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.82.

NYSE BXP opened at $93.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $147.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,915,354,000 after acquiring an additional 829,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Boston Properties by 19.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,719,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,195,000 after buying an additional 913,934 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in Boston Properties by 236.8% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,186,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,500,000 after buying an additional 3,646,609 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,512,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,716,000 after buying an additional 21,336 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 4.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,164,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,482,000 after buying an additional 53,870 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

