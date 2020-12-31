$667.43 Million in Sales Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to post $667.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $662.90 million and the highest is $676.40 million. Boston Properties reported sales of $706.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Argus upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

Shares of BXP opened at $93.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Boston Properties by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

