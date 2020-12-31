$667.43 Million in Sales Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2020

Equities analysts expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to post $667.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $662.90 million and the highest is $676.40 million. Boston Properties reported sales of $706.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Argus upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

Shares of BXP opened at $93.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Boston Properties by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Properties (BXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit