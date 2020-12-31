$70.75 Million in Sales Expected for Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) will announce $70.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Culp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.39 million and the highest is $71.10 million. Culp reported sales of $72.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year sales of $277.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $277.21 million to $278.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $288.42 million, with estimates ranging from $287.80 million to $289.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Culp.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Culp had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%.

CULP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Culp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSE:CULP traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $15.87. The company had a trading volume of 35,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,088. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.27. Culp has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CULP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Culp by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Culp in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Culp in the second quarter worth about $807,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Culp by 133.1% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 19,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Culp in the second quarter worth about $115,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Culp (CULP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.