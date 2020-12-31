$74.54 Million in Sales Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to announce $74.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.80 million to $75.15 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported sales of $73.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full-year sales of $294.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $294.00 million to $295.32 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $346.88 million, with estimates ranging from $329.76 million to $353.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.81 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,900. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.37 and a beta of 1.08. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $69.72.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $342,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,669 shares in the company, valued at $35,826,166.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $241,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,312 shares of company stock worth $1,997,225 over the last three months. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 5.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 85,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

