$8.15 Million in Sales Expected for Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) to announce $8.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.60 million to $8.70 million. Yatra Online reported sales of $22.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full-year sales of $24.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.16 million to $26.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $59.05 million, with estimates ranging from $48.99 million to $69.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Yatra Online in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of YTRA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.90. 247,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,930. Yatra Online has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YTRA. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Yatra Online by 450.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Yatra Online by 68.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 59,229 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Yatra Online in the second quarter worth approximately $441,000. Mak Capital One LLC increased its holdings in Yatra Online by 89.1% in the second quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 5,131,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yatra Online in the second quarter worth approximately $3,613,000. Institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

