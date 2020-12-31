$81.06 Million in Sales Expected for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will report sales of $81.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.04 million to $83.50 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted sales of $379.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year sales of $449.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $443.72 million to $452.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $684.20 million, with estimates ranging from $643.80 million to $724.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $76.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.19 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.85.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 22,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $471,777.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,368. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 138,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 198,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,279,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,473,000 after acquiring an additional 581,568 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:PEB traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $18.80. 646,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.18 and a beta of 1.65. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.52%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.