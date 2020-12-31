$87.79 Million in Sales Expected for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to announce $87.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $86.08 million to $88.70 million. Rexford Industrial Realty posted sales of $74.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full year sales of $328.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $326.50 million to $329.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $382.34 million, with estimates ranging from $364.74 million to $394.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rexford Industrial Realty.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.94 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REXR shares. BidaskClub raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Shares of REXR stock traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $49.11. 331,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,198. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average of $46.46. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $31.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 69.92%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 192,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 248.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 115,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 82,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.