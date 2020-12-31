91,917 Shares in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 91,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Akouos in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,776,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akouos by 258.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,145,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,990 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akouos in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,089,000. CHI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akouos in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,938,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akouos by 176.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,222,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,956,000 after acquiring an additional 780,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Akouos stock opened at $19.06 on Thursday. Akouos, Inc. has a one year low of $16.59 and a one year high of $30.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.65.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.46). Equities research analysts expect that Akouos, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akouos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Akouos Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, develops gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for people worldwide. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach.

