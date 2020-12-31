$99.97 Million in Sales Expected for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will post $99.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.72 million to $101.20 million. Tecnoglass reported sales of $101.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full-year sales of $372.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $370.27 million to $373.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $397.04 million, with estimates ranging from $396.00 million to $398.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $103.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.49 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 1.89%.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tecnoglass currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.58.

Shares of TGLS stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.91. The company had a trading volume of 38,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $329.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.45. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $8.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.94%.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $56,640.00. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 2.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 1.4% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 290,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 6.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 43.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 45,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

