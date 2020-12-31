A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. A10 Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.17.

ATEN opened at $9.82 on Monday. A10 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $753.27 million, a P/E ratio of 75.54 and a beta of 0.95.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. A10 Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $56.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.62 million. On average, analysts forecast that A10 Networks will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 10,889 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $87,765.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,734.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $30,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 135,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,140.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,889 shares of company stock valued at $163,635 over the last ninety days. 23.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $930,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,054,000 after purchasing an additional 409,429 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 21,744 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

