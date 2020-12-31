Aave (AAVE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $213.16 Million

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Aave token can currently be bought for about $86.57 or 0.00294745 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Binance, ABCC and Gate.io. During the last seven days, Aave has traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aave has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and $213.16 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00039065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00015159 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00025720 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $596.17 or 0.02029689 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Aave

Aave (AAVE) is a token. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Aave's total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,033,428 tokens. Aave's official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The official website for Aave is ethlend.io .

The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kyber Network, ABCC, BiteBTC, Binance, HitBTC, Alterdice, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

