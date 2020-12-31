AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.02

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.02 and last traded at $23.86, with a volume of 17415 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.55.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AB Volvo (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.65.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

