Abyss 24 Hour Volume Reaches $111,011.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One Abyss token can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Abyss has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Abyss has a market cap of $2.73 million and $111,011.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00039765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00005990 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.43 or 0.00297856 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00026469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $564.55 or 0.01991706 BTC.

ABYSS is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance

Abyss can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

