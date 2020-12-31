Abyss Token (ABYSS) Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, ZBG, Kyber Network and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00039335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.73 or 0.00295027 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00015166 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00025991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $598.05 or 0.02034259 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Sistemkoin, HitBTC, DDEX, Indodax, Kyber Network, Hotbit, CoinPlace, BitForex, Bilaxy, Ethfinex, IDEX, YoBit, CoinExchange and ZBG. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

