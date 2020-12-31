Academy Sports and Outdoors (NYSE:ASO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NYSE:ASO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.58% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. provides sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailers principally in the United States. The company’s product assortment focuses on outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is based in KATY, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ASO. Stephens started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

Shares of ASO opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $21.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NYSE:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

