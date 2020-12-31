Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) PT Raised to $44.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ:ACHC traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $49.82. 4,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,928. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.56. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $833.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 17.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

