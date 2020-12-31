Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Trading Down 16.5% Over Last 7 Days

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, BiteBTC, CoinTiger and OKEx. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $4.09 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,758.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $738.05 or 0.02566382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.89 or 0.00430789 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $342.34 or 0.01190415 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.88 or 0.00545507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.32 or 0.00220177 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00019715 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, OKEx, HADAX, BiteBTC and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

