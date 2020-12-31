Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Sets New 52-Week High at $117.79

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $117.79 and last traded at $117.00, with a volume of 2070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.02.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $193.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark L. First sold 513,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $51,771,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,672.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $109,329.11. Insiders have sold 530,377 shares of company stock worth $53,509,708 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

