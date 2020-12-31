Advanced Internet Blocks Price Tops $0.0146 on Exchanges (AIB)

Advanced Internet Blocks (CURRENCY:AIB) traded 36.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Advanced Internet Blocks has a total market cap of $353.60 million and $921.00 worth of Advanced Internet Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Advanced Internet Blocks has traded up 1,770.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Advanced Internet Blocks coin can now be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.80 or 0.00435501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000216 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks Profile

AIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2015. Advanced Internet Blocks’ total supply is 31,413,254,180 coins and its circulating supply is 24,213,254,183 coins. The official website for Advanced Internet Blocks is aib.iobond.com

Buying and Selling Advanced Internet Blocks

Advanced Internet Blocks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Internet Blocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Advanced Internet Blocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Advanced Internet Blocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

