AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBLV) Trading Up 0.3%

AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBLV) were up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $80.30 and last traded at $80.14. Approximately 997 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.89.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $685,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares DoubleLine Value Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $589,000.

