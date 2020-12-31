Aeternity Market Capitalization Reaches $26.89 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $26.89 million and approximately $6.33 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0819 or 0.00000282 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aeternity

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 374,095,420 coins and its circulating supply is 328,274,476 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

