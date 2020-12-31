Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Sells $1,292,848.90 in Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,194.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,159,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,060. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.43.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub lowered Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,320,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,267,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Aflac by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 61,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in Aflac by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 37,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Aflac by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 314,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after acquiring an additional 32,945 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.